Georgia Peach Pass warns users of fake text messages out to get their personal information

ATLANTA — The Georgia State Road and Tollway Authority is warning Peach Pass users about fake text messages out to steal their private information.

The SRTA says they have been contacted by several accounts about receiving a text message like this:

“Georgia toll services: We’ve noticed an outstanding toll amount of $$ on your record. To avoid a late fee of $50, visit (website) to settle your balance.”

But it’s not really from SRTA. Instead, it’s actually a smishing attempt.

Smishing is when a hacker tries to access your personal information through text messages. The Federal Bureau of Investigation says it has received thousands of smishing complaints from toll users in three different states.

The SRTA says it will never ask for personal information or account information through text messages or emails.

What should you do if you get one of these text messages? SRTA says to delete it immediately. Do not reply to the text. Do not click on any links or attachments. Do not give them any of your personal information.

You can report the fake text messages to the FBI’s Interest Crime Complaint Center at www.ic3.gov.

