Georgia officials rescue dogs from revoked kennel, owner charged with 26 counts of cruelty

ATLANTA — Authorities arrested a Hart County woman after an investigation revealed numerous dogs being kept in poor conditions at a local kennel.

On August 15, 2024, the Hart County Sheriff’s Office and Hart County Animal Control, with the assistance of a local veterinarian’s office and other individuals, began removing a significant number of dogs from the property located at 1158 Knox Bridge Crossing Road.

The property, operated under the name Southeast Welfare Animal Service by 67-year-old Deborah Delores Singletary, had its license recently revoked by the Georgia Department of Agriculture.

Singletary has been arrested on twenty-six counts of cruelty to animals and booked into the Hart County Jail.

Channel 2 Action News confirmed that while all the dogs from the kennel have been removed, Singletary is allowed to keep three personal animals.

The investigation into the conditions and management of the kennel is ongoing.

