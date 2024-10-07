Georgia native, NFL star Tyreek Hill raising money for Hurricane Helene victims

MIAMI — Miami Dolphins star wide receiver Tyreek Hill is helping families in his home state who were impacted by Hurricane Helene.

Hill, who grew up in Douglas and Pearson counties, is matching donations to his foundation for up to $20,000.

Hill’s foundation is providing food, water, power and debris to impacted cities in Georgia.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“The damage that has been done to my home state is devastating,” Hill said in a news release. “People are stranded without basic needs, and I want to help where I can.”

Funds raised will go to different disaster organizations including World Central Kitchen to provide accessible food and water and Team Rubicon to clear debris.

You can donate to relief efforts by clicking here.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

SWAT team called to Atlanta townhome community after deadly shooting

©2024 Cox Media Group