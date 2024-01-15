Georgia NAACP talks about Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy and progress

ATLANTA — Many across our country will observe Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday on Monday.

He would have turned 95 years old.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Gerald Griggs with the Georgia NAACP credits three men for fighting his passion for change.

“I grew up looking up to Dr. King, C.T. Vivian and John Lewis,” said Griggs.

Like many, Griggs will be celebrating King’s birthday on Monday.

He spoke with Channel 2′s Larry Spruill on WSB Tonight at 11 p.m. reflecting on King’s messages.

“His words and his message are as poignant as it was 60 years ago. We have not gotten to the mountain point but we will get to the mountain top in this generation,” said Griggs.

Griggs said King was very active with the NAACP.

“It’s always been a great working relationship. Now, there have been times the NAACP didn’t quite agree with the strategy and the tactics, but they just chalked it up,” said Griggs.

Many will celebrate King’s birthday as a ‘day on not a day off.’

Bryson Dorsey with BnDorsed Sports plans on doing just that.

On Monday, he’s hosting a community day at the Carver YMCA in Southwest Atlanta.

“That’s what B n Dorsed stands for. We put different sporting and community events together to help the youth and encourage the community. No other day than MLK Day would be better for combining those different aspects,” said Dorsey.

TRENDING STORIES:

Griggs said current issues---police brutality, diversity, and voting rights---need to be addressed to make King’s dream a reality.

“It’s a day of service, not a day to take a break. It’s a day to go into the community and address the issues that are still poignant in our community,” said Griggs. “We’ve come a long way but I think if Dr. King was here, he will continue to oppress upon that we have so much further to go.”

There will be several events across the metro to honor his legacy, including a commemorative service at Ebenezer Baptist Church.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Mural on East Lake Publix honors Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and his legacy

©2023 Cox Media Group