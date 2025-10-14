Georgia middle school football player hospitalized with serious spinal injury

MACON, Ga. — A Georgia middle school football player faces a long road to recovery for a serious spinal injury he suffered earlier this month.

Kelvin Howard plays for Appling Middle School in Bibb County. On Oct. 4, Kelvin’s mother says their lives “changed in ways we never imagined” when he suddenly injured his spine during this game.

“I’ve had to step away from work to care for Kelvin full-time and support our other 10 children. With a household of 13, every day brings challenges — but also countless blessings," Doris Howard wrote on a GoFundMe page.

Kelvin is now at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta. Over the last 10 days, several of Kelvin’s coaches, friends and teammate have visited him as well as Bibb County Schools Superintendent Dr. Dan Sims.

Sims wrote last week that Kelvin is “moving in the right direction.”

Kelvin’s mother has set up a GoFundMe to help for the care of Kelvin and his siblings.

“We are incredibly grateful for the love, prayers, and kindness we’ve already received. Your support lifts our spirits and reminds us that we’re not alone. From the bottom of our hearts—thank you for standing with us, believing in us, and helping us stay strong," Doris Howard wrote.

