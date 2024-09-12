Georgia man who killed 6-year-old boy while speeding to Christmas dinner sent to prison

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — A middle Georgia man who was accused of causing a crash that killed a 6-year-old boy on Christmas Day 2021 has been sentenced to prison, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Court records show James Bucky Hammock was scheduled for a plea hearing on Tuesday. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution says during that hearing, Hammock pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide and was sentenced to 12 years in prison.

Hammock told police after the crash that he was speeding because he didn’t want to be late for Christmas dinner with his family, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Three people, including 6-year-old Ahmad Hill, were injured in the crash near Macon. The boy was sent to an Atlanta hospital where died days later, according to WGXA-TV.

Hammock, then-41, was initially arrested for reckless driving and driving too fast for conditions. After Hill’s death, his charges were upgraded to vehicular homicide.

The boy’s mother, Tammie Hill, addressed the court during Tuesday’s hearing.

“He deserves all the time (in prison), the max time,” she said. “He doesn’t deserve the chance to get out and live his life.”

TRENDING STORIES:

Hammock was also able to address the court after receiving his sentence.

He offered an apology “for the family’s loss, for any responsibility I might have had in this.”

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Police searching for man who threw suspected bleach into face of teenage drive-thru worker

©2024 Cox Media Group