Georgia man set his house on fire with his family inside. He only spent 3 months in jail

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia man is out of jail after pleading guilty to setting his house on fire with his family inside.

According to arrest warrants, obtained by Channel 2 Action News, Jeffrey Enfinger was accused of starting a fire in his attic and setting the bed in the master bedroom on fire in June 2025.

The warrants say that Enfinger’s wife and two children were still inside the Richmond Hill home when the fire was started.

Earlier this week, Enfinger took a plea deal for two counts of arson and one count of making a false statement.

Court documents show that he was sentenced to three months behind bars with credit for time served. Since he had been in jail since his arrest earlier this year, Enfinger has been released from custody.

He was also sentenced to seven years and nine months on probation.

State Farm, who insured the home, is also seeking $66,763.08 in restitution from Enfinger, which he was ordered to pay.

He was sentenced under first offender status, the documents show.

