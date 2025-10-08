2 Georgia men in custody, 2 wanted after Saints player Cam Jordan’s home burglarized

Two men from metro Atlanta are in custody while another two remain on the run after a New Orleans Saints player’s home was burglarized.

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office says the group targeted Cameron Jordan’s home while the Saints were playing the San Francisco 49ers at the Caesars Superdome on Sept. 14.

The sheriff unveiled on Tuesday that investigators tracked down the suspects to metro Atlanta. Conyers Police arrested 28-year-old Donald Robinson, of Stockbridge, and 19-year-old Jadon Brown, of Conyers.

Investigators are still searching for two more suspects: 20-year-old Jahaun Saber and 19-year-old Devell Ortiz. Both are from Conyers.

Anyone who has information on where Saber or Ortiz may be is asked to call the Jefferson Parrish Sheriff’s Office at 504-364-5300.

Investigators said most of the items stolen from Jordan’s home have been recovered. Jordan said he is just glad his family was safe.

“Yah that Sunday sucked… the most important things, my family, was and is safe," Jordan posted on X.

