Georgia man to get 2nd last meal after execution halted, rescheduled

ATLANTA - Ray Jefferson Cromartie has ordered his final meal for a second time after his original execution was delayed.
Cromartie was scheduled to die by lethal injection on Oct. 31, but it was halted by the Georgia Supreme Court hours before the execution. A judge later reinstated the execution and scheduled it for Nov. 13.
Cromartie was found guilty of the April 1994 killing of 50-year-old convenience store clerk Richard Slysz in Thomasville, near the Florida line.
Cromartie requested a last meal of steak, lobster macaroni and cheese, chicken sandwich, chicken Caesar salad with ranch dressing, double cheeseburger, fries, red beans, strawberry milkshake, and apple juice.
His previous final meal was steak, lobster, macaroni and cheese, cube steak, rice and gravy, steak and cheese sandwich, double cheeseburger, fries, side of ranch dressing, strawberry milkshake and layered cake with white icing.
There have been 73 men and one woman executed in Georgia since the U.S. Supreme Court reinstated the death penalty in 1976. If executed, Cromartie will be the 52nd inmate put to death by lethal injection.
There are presently 46 men and one woman under death sentence in Georgia.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}