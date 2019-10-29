Ray Jefferson Cromartie has ordered his final meal before his scheduled execution on Wednesday.
Cromartie sentenced to die for the April 1994 killing of 50-year-old convenience store clerk Richard Slysz in Thomasville, near the Florida line.
Cromartie maintains his innocence, and his lawyers asked the Georgia Supreme Court for permission to appeal a lower court's rejection of a request for DNA testing and a request for a new trial. They also asked that his execution be stopped while that played out.
The high court rejected those requests. Cromartie still has other requests for relief pending in the courts.
For his final meal, Cromartie requested steak, lobster, macaroni and cheese, cube steak, rice and gravy, steak and cheese sandwich, double cheeseburger, fries, side of ranch dressing, strawberry milkshake and layered cake with white icing.
Cromartie is scheduled to die by lethal injection at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification Prison in Jackson.
There have been 73 men and one woman executed in Georgia since the U.S. Supreme Court reinstated the death penalty in 1976. If executed, Cromartie will be the 52nd inmate put to death by lethal injection.
There are presently 46 men and one woman under death sentence in Georgia.
