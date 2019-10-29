0 24-year-old man died at the hands of apartment security guard, best friend says

ATLANTA - Family and friends are demanding action and answers after their loved one, a 24-year-old, died following a fight with a security guard.

The fight happened early Sunday morning at an apartment building near the Georgia State University campus.

TONIGHT AT 11: The footage loved ones want you to see as they fight for justice.

It started when the victim, Deionte Davis – also referred to as Junior -- got in argument with his friends, Ronald Myers and two others. Myers said they were headed to his seventh floor unit at One-12 Courtland Apartments.

"It was a minor argument among friends that was between us and it was handled between us," Myers said.

Myers said a security guard heard the commotion and followed his group into the elevator. Words were exchanged.

"And when we got off the elevator, Junior walked out of the elevator himself and he still tackled Junior. He still tackled him and then let him go," Myers said.

TRENDING STORIES

Myers said video shows the security guard standing on top of his best friend, while another friend is trying to pick him up -- but it didn't stop there.

According to multiple witnesses, the security guard continued following Davis.

"He tackled Junior in my room. I never said, ‘Come to my room,'" Myers said. "The guy was heavy. It didn't matter what he did. Junior could not move. No matter why and that's when he took his neck and he snapped his neck down."

Ronald said he and the security guard tried to perform CPR.

"We gave chest compressions. I thought I was keeping my friend alive," Myers said.

Doctors pronounced Davis dead at the hospital.

"I'm lost. I'm frustrated. I lost my one and only son, like, how else am I supposed to feel?" Davis mother, Shaveeda Davis, said.

Atlanta police told us they could file criminal charges once they get autopsy results.

Channel 2's Michael Seiden reached out to apartment management and they referred us to their parent company, Asset Living. He also reached out to the company that employs the security guard, Metro Security Service.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.