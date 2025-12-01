Georgia man dies in Lumpkin County crash

ATLANTA — A two-car collision claimed the life of a Dahlonega man the day after Thanksgiving.

The crash happened on Georgia Route 115 in Lumpkin County at around 8 p.m. Friday, The Georgia Department of Public Safety announced Monday.

A Honda Civic driven southbound by Christopher Parker, 32, collided with a Kia Sorento driven by Timmy McDuffie in the left northbound lane of the highway near the intersection of Grindle Brothers Road.

Investigators said Parker failed to maintain his lane, causing the front of the Civic to strike the front of the Sorento. Roadway evidence, vehicle damage and witness statements helped determine the area of impact.

Parker was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center Lumpkin, where he was pronounced dead at 8:48 pm.

McDuffie, 18, of Demorest was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville with an injury complaint.

The investigating trooper said that the Kia Sorento’s speedometer was stuck at about 55 mph, but the exact speeds of the vehicles at the time of the crash remain uncertain.

Charges are pending the investigation, the Department of Public Safety said.

