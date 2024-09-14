Georgia man arrested with more than $300,000 of meth and a dozen guns

COLUMBUS, Ga. — A Georgia man has been arrested with hundreds of thousands of dollars in meth.

Robert Henderson was wanted in Columbus and arrested in nearby Lee County, Alabama on Thursday.

Muscogee County Sheriff Greg Countryman says Henderson was the target of an ongoing drug investigation into meth trafficking in the area.

Investigators found 6.6 pounds of methamphetamine with a street value of approximately $301,450, 12 guns, 326 grams of marijuana with a street value of $3,260 and more than $35,000 in cash.

He’s being charged with two counts of trafficking methamphetamine, 12 counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute.

He is currently being held in Lee County, Alabama and will be extradited to Muscogee County.

