Georgia Fortune 500 company named among ‘most ethical’ for 19th year in a row

COLUMBUS, Ga. — A Georgia-based Fortune 500 company was named one of the most ethical corporations in the world for the 19th year in a row.

Columbus-based Aflac, which provides insurance coverage in the United States and Japan, was named to the list of most ethical companies on Earth for its 19th year, remaining the only insurance company on the list.

It’s a designation the company has kept since the list was started by Ethisphere in 2007.

“For the last 19 years Ethisphere has shone a bright light on the positive impact of being an ethical company, and I am honored that Aflac’s contributions have once again earned us a spot on their prestigious World’s Most Ethical Companies list,” Aflac Chairman and CEO Dan Amos said in a statement.

Aflac, founded in Georgia in 1955, was one of just four Georgia-based companies on the list of 136.

The other three were Booz Allen Hamilton in Atlanta, Cognizant Technology Solutions in Johns Creek and Southwire Co, LLC in Carrollton.

“As a company that values purpose-driven profits, we know that being an industry leader is not enough,” Amos said. “We must adhere to core values that build the trust of consumers, investors, our employees and our valued sales teams, which we have done for nearly 70 years.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group