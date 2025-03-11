Union City apartment building destroyed by fire

UNION CITY, Ga. — An apartment building in Union City suffered major damage when it caught fire on Tuesday morning.

Crews were called to the Evergreen Commons apartments on Hwy. 138.

NewsChopper 2 flew over the area and found the top floor of the building destroyed.

It’s unclear how the fire started or if anyone was hurt.

There is no word on how many people are being impacted.

