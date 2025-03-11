Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines cuts revenue forecast, citing ‘reduction’ in consumer confidence

ATLANTA — Delta Air Lines executives are presenting at the J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference on Tuesday, but ahead of their presentation, the company announced a lowered revenue forecast.

In previous guidance submitted to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the Atlanta-based airline had said it expected to see revenue increase between 7% and 9%.

On Monday, citing consumer and corporate confidence dropping, the company cut its revenue projections by more than half.

For the first quarter revenue in 2025, Delta now expects just a 3% to 4% revenue increase.

Earnings per share expectations were similarly lowered, going from a $0.70 to $1 forecast to between $0.30 and $0.50.

“Delta expects to deliver total revenue growth for the March quarter of 3% to 4% year-over-year. The outlook has been impacted by the recent reduction in consumer and corporate confidence caused by increased macro uncertainty, driving softness in Domestic demand,” the company said.

The company said in its investor report that a decline in oil prices, softer close-in demand and the reduction of consumer and corporate confidence had impacted the business outlook.

However, the company release said the premium, international and loyalty revenue trends are still consistent with its expectations and “reflect the resilience of Delta’s diversified revenue base.”

