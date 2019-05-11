Georgia firefighter faces murder charge after girlfriend's toddler dies

AUGUSTA - An Augusta-Richmond County firefighter faces a murder charge after his girlfriend’s almost 2-year-old son died, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
On May 1, Charles Sconyers picked up the toddler, Lincoln Davitte, from a daycare center, the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office said. Sconyers told authorities he returned to his girlfriend’s home in Evans and let the toddler play outside.
Sconyers allegedly told officers he heard a scream and found Davitte lying face down on a patio. He said he rendered aid until emergency medical technicians arrived, authorities said.
However, the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office said an investigation determined “something quite different” happened. No other details were released.
Sconyers is being held without bond.
This story was written by Zachary Hansen for the The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}