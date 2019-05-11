Florida teen burned in 2017 bonfire accident dies after 16-month fight

A Florida teenager who was severely burned when she attempted to pour gasoline on a 2017 New Year's Eve bonfire has died.
News outlets reported Saturday that the mother of 16-year-old Layne Chesney announced her death on social media. The girl lived 16 months after she was burned over 95% of her body.
Authorities say Chesney was sitting by the bonfire when she picked up a can of gasoline to fuel the fire. The can exploded in her hands, engulfing her in flames.
Doctors initially gave her only a 1% chance of survival. She endured about 200 surgeries and medical procedures.
Chesney was a softball standout, leading the Jensen Beach Wildcats to the 2017 Babe Ruth World Series and getting attention from college coaches when she was injured.
Family members posted the news of her death on a Facebook page dedicated to her recovery:
"Layne was called home today by our creator. She fought a hard battle right until the end- never wanting to quit- because quitting was not in her nature... We are heart broken, but remain always grateful that she was a part of our lives and world- we just wish it had been for a lot longer with us here on Earth."
The family set up a GoFundMe to help with Layne's medical care. The proceeds will now go to covering funeral costs.
