Washington Farms announces its last strawberry picking season

A farm where families have picked strawberries for more than 25 years will no longer be growing berries after this year.
Washington Farms, with its Loganville location just over the Gwinnett County line, announced that this will be its last strawberry picking season in a Facebook post Friday. The farm will continue to operate seasonal attractions and grow crops including pumpkins and sunflowers, but owners John and Donna Washington will halt strawberry cultivation, John Washington wrote in the post.
“Change is hard, but Donna and I have reached the age where we desire to simplify our lives and slow down a bit,” John Washington wrote in the post.
John Washington described the decision as bittersweet, noting the many families that have made traditions of berry picking at Washington Farms and the relationships that grew out of their work on the farm.
The farm has two locations, one in Loganville and the other in Watkinsville, near Athens. Both locations currently have ripe strawberry crops and are open for picking at 8 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. The farm keeps its hours updated daily on its website.
This article was written by Amanda C. Coyne, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
