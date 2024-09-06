Georgia fans can finally buy beer inside Sanford Stadium, starting Saturday

ATHENS, Ga. — After years of debate on whether or not to allow alcohol sales, the University of Georgia Athletic Association gave the green light for beer sales.

Saturday’s game against Tennessee Tech will be the first time that fans at Sanford Stadium can buy beer and seltzer during games.

Beer and seltzer will be available in the first three quarters of the game.

Previously, only fans in premium seating areas could order alcohol.

Earlier this year, the UGAAA Board of Directors approved beer sales at Sanford Stadium starting with the 2024 season.

Georgia is the last school in the Southeastern Conference to approve alcohol sales at football games. There is no word yet on what brands will be available and how much they will cost.

