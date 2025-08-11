Georgia family sues Roblox, alleging 9-year-old child’s sexploitation by users posing as children

A Georgia family is suing Roblox, a popular children’s online gaming platform, alleging that the company is responsible for the sexploitation of their then-9-year-old child.

The lawsuit claims that Roblox’s lack of security and oversight allowed multiple adults to pose as children and send sexually explicit content to the child, who was then convinced to send explicit content back.

Matthew Dolman, the family’s attorney, said that the platform’s lax security measures enabled predators to groom the child by posing as other children.

“And cloaked behind the anonymity of an online figure is someone else they think is like-minded, who’s also 7 or 7 years old, who turns out to be a 38, 40-year-old man,” he told Channel 2’s Michael Doudna.

Roblox, which boasts over 110 million active users daily, is facing multiple lawsuits over similar allegations, with at least half a dozen expected to be filed in the coming weeks.

In a statement, Roblox emphasized its commitment to user safety, citing AI-backed content moderation and parental controls as measures to detect and prevent inappropriate content.

“We are deeply troubled by any incident that endangers our users, and safety is a top priority. We dedicate substantial resources, including advanced technology and 24/7 human moderation, to help detect and prevent inappropriate content,” Roblox said in part.

Dolman criticized Roblox, suggesting that the company prioritizes increasing its user base and valuation over ensuring the safety of its young users.

This is not the first time Roblox has been linked to such incidents. In 2022, police arrested Howard Graham on sex trafficking charges related to a 13-year-old girl he met on the platform.

“I think Roblox cares about putting as many people on their platform as possible to help out their valuation,” Dolman said.

The lawsuits against Roblox highlight ongoing concerns about the safety of children on online gaming platforms, as families and legal representatives call for stricter security measures to protect young users.

