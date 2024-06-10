Georgia election 2024: Early voting underway for primary runoffs

ATLANTA — Monday marks the first day of early voting for several primary races that are heading to a runoff.

The Georgia runoff election is scheduled for June 18 where candidates didn’t win a majority in the May primary.

Early voting will be open from June 10 until June 14.

Unlike Election Day, you do not have to vote at an assigned polling location during the early voting period. You may vote at any early voting location within your county.

You will need to show one of seven forms of photo ID to vote in person.

You can see what early voting locations are open in your county by checking the Georgia Secretary of State’s website here.

