  • Georgia couple stored over 40,000 child porn images inside home, police say

    By: Nicole Carr

    Updated:

    JACKSON COUNTY, Ga. - A couple was recently jailed after police say they found electronics in their Jefferson home that obtained child porn images.

    Doug and Carol Chellaw face a number of child porn possession charges. Jefferson police said the couple possessed an estimated 40,000 porn images. 

    "Multiple cellphones, hard drives, computers, the old discs," Chief Joe Wirthman said.

