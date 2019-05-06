Georgia couple stored over 40,000 child porn images inside home, police say

JACKSON COUNTY, Ga. - A couple was recently jailed after police say they found electronics in their Jefferson home that obtained child porn images.
Doug and Carol Chellaw face a number of child porn possession charges. Jefferson police said the couple possessed an estimated 40,000 porn images.
"Multiple cellphones, hard drives, computers, the old discs," Chief Joe Wirthman said.
We walk you through what police say the couple was doing when they arrived at their door step + the massive investigation that included 80 others across several states, on Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m.
