DEVELOPING NOW: 30+ shots fired at Clayton County extended stay hotel

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities in Clayton County say dozens of shots were fired at an extended stay hotel overnight Monday.
The shooting happened at 6235 Highway 85 in Riverdale.
Channel 2's Kristen Holloway at the scene says that she's seeing almost a half mile roped off by police. During her live report on Channel 2 Action News This Morning, there were evidence markers, shell casings and glass scattered across the parking lot of the Homewood Suites.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is assisting at the scene.
Holloway learned from sources that there were two people found with gunshot wounds nearby.
Holloway learned from sources that there were two people found with gunshot wounds nearby. She found a trail of blood leading from the shooting scene to where the two people were found.
