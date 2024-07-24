Georgia couple accused of stealing from woman’s grave arrested

CATOOSA COUNTY, Ga. — The Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office says a couple have been arrested for stealing from grave sites.

Earlier in July, Channel 2 Action News reported that Catoosa County deputies were searching for a man and woman accused of stealing items from a woman’s grave.

Randall Ledford told WTVC-TV that he found items missing from his daughter Courtney’s grave on July 4, when he went there to watch fireworks. Courtney died in a car wreck in February and was buried at Lakewood Memory Gardens South.

A man was caught on camera stealing items from the grave, and family members tried to stop him, but the man swerved and tried to hit them before driving away.

The family gave the sheriff’s office photos of the man, and they put them online, soon identifying the man as Chad Knox. Deputies said Knox and Tonya head were identified as suspects and faced charges for stealing from the graves.

On Tuesday, deputies said Knox and Head were arrested for the thefts.

