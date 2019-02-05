Georgia college student killed after his bicycle hits university bus

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. - A Georgia Military College student was killed Monday morning after his bicycle hit a Georgia College and State University bus, authorities said.
Just before 10:15 a.m., 21-year-old Logan Jones of Milledgeville was traveling east on the sidewalk next to Hancock Street, Georgia State Patrol said in a news release. The bus was also traveling east on the street and was approaching the intersection with Clark Street while the traffic light was green.
The bus made a right turn onto Clark Street, and Jones’ bicycle didn’t stop, hitting the passenger side of the bus, the release said. Jones fell off the bike and was struck by the rear wheels of the bus.
Jones was taken to Navicent Health Hospital in Macon, where he later died, the release said.
Both GMC and GCSU have campuses in Milledgeville, which is the county seat of Baldwin County. The city is about 95 miles southeast of downtown Atlanta and 30 miles northeast of Macon.
AJC.com has reached out to GCSU for more information on the incident.
