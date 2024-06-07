Ga. councilman pleads guilty to federal drug charges to ‘ensure my family’s safety’

SWAINSBORO, Ga. — A now-former city councilman in Swainsboro, Georgia has pleaded guilty to federal drug charges.

Quantavius Foster Sr. was suspended from the Swainsboro City Council after they became aware of his guilty plea, which was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia on April 30.

In August 2019, a grand jury criminal indictment was handed down against Foster and 16 other defendants alleging they were involved in a criminal drug conspiracy.

He was initially charged with criminal conspiracy involving 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. The grand jury alleged he also had the intent to distribute, resulting in another charge.

According to his plea agreement, he is facing a mandatory minimum sentence of five years, but could face up to 40 years. His sentencing is scheduled for August.

In a statement posted to his official Facebook page, Foster announced he had been removed from the council by City Attorney Jon Levis, instead of by a vote from his fellow council members.

He went on to explain the situation surrounding his crimes.

“On August 30, 2018, our lives changed drastically as we lost our home and vehicles, experiencing a period of homelessness. Despite what may be said or seen, I made decisions to ensure my family’s safety and well-being,” he wrote in part. “My faith in God remains unwavering, and I am committed to providing for my beautiful wife and five children. I refuse to be consumed by this setback or by negativity from social media.”

Levis shared a statement with WJBF-TV on behalf of the City of Swainsboro.

The City of Swainsboro has been recently made aware of the felony guilty plea of Councilperson Quantavious Foster in the United States District Court, Northern District of Georgia. In compliance with O.C.G.A. § 45-5-6.1 Councilperson Foster has been immediately and without further action suspended from office. The City of Swainsboro is currently working in accordance with O.C.G.A. § 45-5-6.1(b) for the appointment of a replacement officer until the resolution of matters affecting the suspension of Councilperson Foster is concluded. The City of Swainsboro has no further comment at this time. — Swainsboro City Attorney Jon Levis

