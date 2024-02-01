Georgia 5-year-old critical after deputies say man backed over child with truck, took off

EMANUEL COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia man has been taken into custody after deputies said he ran over a 5-year-old and took off.

It happened around 6 p.m. along Outer Circle Road on Wednesday in the northern part of Emanuel County.

Police posted a picture of Joshua Walker Purvis, of Kite, Georgia, along with a picture of the truck he took off in on their Facebook page on Thursday asking for help trying to find him.

Later in the day, the sheriff’s office said Purvis had been taken into custody along Keith Screws Road in Emanuel County.

The 5-year-old was taken to an August area hospital in critical condition.

It’s unclear what led up to the accident. The child has not been identified.

Police have not said what charges Purvis is facing.

