GDOT wants to hear from you about proposed I-285 express lanes

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A proposal from the Georgia Department of Transportation wants to add new express lanes on Interstate 285 and Georgia 400 across several metro Atlanta counties.

But first, project managers want to hear from drivers about the proposal.

GDOT officials held the first meeting Monday night in Doraville. There are three more open houses and two virtual meetings this month where you can voice your opinions.

The I-285 Top End Express Lanes Project would add express lanes in both directions of I-285 and Georgia 400 across Cobb, Fulton and DeKalb County. The project managers say the lanes would improve traffic from the Atlanta Road exit in Cobb to the Henderson Road exit in DeKalb.

Parts of the project would connect to the express lanes already in place on Interstate 75 and Interstate 85. It would also connect to another proposal for express lanes on Ga. 400.

Here’s when and where you can attend Q&A sessions with the people behind the proposal.

Smyrna: Campbell Middle School, July 10, 2024, 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Dunwoody: Dunwoody City Hall, July 16, 2024, 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Sandy Springs: City Springs, July 18, 2024, 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Virtual session: July 9, 2024, 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Virtual session: July 17, 2024, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Can’t make it to any of the meetings? You can fill out an online comment card here, email any questions to topendexpresslanes@dot.ga.gov or call the GDOT hotline at 404-978-7490.

The public comments will be open until the end of the month.

State moves closer to adding tolled express lanes on Ga. 400

