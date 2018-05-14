GBI responding to deputy-involved shooting in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ga. - A Franklin County sheriff’s deputy was involved in a shooting.
Franklin County Sheriff Steve Thomas told Channel 2 Action News the shooting happened late Sunday night.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation from Athens is now working the case, Thomas said.
We’re working to learn details of the shooting for updates on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.
GBI spokeswoman Nelly Miles tweeted about the investigation early Monday morning.
Media: #GBI Public Affairs will issue a press release today w/ preliminary findings from the OIS in Franklin County from overnight. Location - 545 Roberts Lane, Carnesville pic.twitter.com/0UhzZSWx9u— Nelly Miles (@NMilesGBIPIO) May 14, 2018
