  • GBI responding to deputy-involved shooting in Franklin County

    Updated:

    FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ga. - A Franklin County sheriff’s deputy was involved in a shooting.

    Franklin County Sheriff Steve Thomas told Channel 2 Action News the shooting happened late Sunday night.

    The Georgia Bureau of Investigation from Athens is now working the case, Thomas said.

    We’re working to learn details of the shooting for updates on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.

    TRENDING STORIES:

    GBI spokeswoman Nelly Miles tweeted about the investigation early Monday morning.

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    GBI responding to deputy-involved shooting in Franklin County

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police: Woman found hanging from tree near local Walmart; no foul play suspected

  • Headline Goes Here

    Clarkston police ID person of interest in violent home invasion

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police: 11-year-old girl attacked in mall restroom, father tackles…

  • Headline Goes Here

    GBI launches independent investigation into 11th police shooting in weeks