GBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Vidalia

VIDALIA, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said it is investigating an officer-involved shooting in south Georgia after local police requested assistance.

According to the GBI, agents were requested to investigate an officer-involved shooting in Vidalia where one man was shot.

The incident stemmed from a Sunday afternoon traffic stop, where two Vidalia officers pulled over a car.

The passenger in the vehicle, Travis Kelly Parrish, 47 of Lyons, had an outstanding warrant for his arrest, GBI said.

When officers tried to arrest Parrish, one used a Taser, then shot Parrish, hitting him.

Parrish was taken to a local hospital with a gunshot wound and remains critical.

No officers were injured or shot.

The GBI investigation is still underway. Anyone with information is asked to call the GBI Regional Investigative Officer in Eastman at 478-374-6988.

