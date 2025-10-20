2 Gautemalan nationals arrested in Georgia for human trafficking, child sex crimes

PEACH COUNTY, Ga. — Two Guatemalan nationals have been arrested in Peach County, for allegedly trafficking a 14-year-old girl from Guatemala, according to the office of Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr.

Virgilio Gabriel Vasquez, 38, and Napoleon Hernandez Gomez, 38, are facing charges of human trafficking, rape, and child molestation.

Both men are illegally residing in the U.S. and are accused of exploiting the minor for commercial sex acts.

“The consequences of illegal immigration are felt in every one of our communities, whether it’s human trafficking, gang activity or fentanyl,” Carr said in a statement. “It’s why we took action against the Biden administration to secure the border, and we’re fighting each day to keep Georgians safe.”

The arrests were made on September 26 at the defendants’ residence in Fort Valley by the Attorney General’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit, with assistance from local law enforcement and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Vasquez is alleged to have arranged for the child to perform commercial sex acts with Gomez in exchange for money.

The charges against Vasquez include trafficking of persons for sexual servitude, both for benefiting financially and for providing a minor for sexual servitude.

Gomez faces charges of trafficking of persons for sexual servitude, rape, and child molestation.

The Attorney General’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit, established in 2019, said it has secured more than 60 criminal convictions and rescued and assisted over 200 children.

The unit is part of the Attorney General’s Prosecution Division, which includes units focused on gang prosecution, white collar and cyber crime and organized retail crime.

