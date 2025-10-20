Snellville rebrands entertainment district, allows outdoor alcohol consumption downtown

SNELLVILLE, Ga. — The City of Snellville has unveiled new branding for the Snellville Entertainment District, allowing outdoor alcohol consumption in designated areas of downtown, including The Grove at Towne Center.

The Snellville Entertainment District was established in 2020 to complement the transformation of The Grove, a $100 million mixed-use development featuring Crooked Can Brewery, The Grove Taqueria, and Parkside District among other businesses.

The Grove at Towne Center is a public-private partnership developed by Casto and MidCity in collaboration with the City of Snellville Downtown Development Authority.

It includes residential apartments, a library, co-working spaces, and various shops and restaurants.

Patrons can purchase alcoholic beverages from licensed businesses and consume them outdoors in The Grove and certain areas of the Greenway Trail, provided the drinks are in containers marked with a SED branded sticker.

The new logo draws inspiration from the vibrant chairs around The Grove pavilion, a venue for concerts and movie nights, and incorporates the design of the pavilion, which reflects the preserved stand of trees in the area.

The branding will also be used on informational signage around downtown to delineate the boundaries of the Snellville Entertainment District.

Crooked Can Brewery and food hall, The Grove Taqueria, and Parkside District are expected to open soon, along with the Dumpling Master restaurant.

With the new branding and regulations, Snellville officials said they want to boost the downtown area’s appeal, inviting residents and visitors to enjoy outdoor dining and entertainment as the fall season approaches.

