Metro Atlanta city announces plans to add upscale hotel to downtown area

WOODSTOCK, Ga. — The City of Woodstock has announced plans to build a new upscale hotel in its downtown area.

The planned six-story, 130-room hotel will be located across from the Northside Hospital-Cherokee Amphitheater and will feature multiple food and beverage venues, a spa, retail outlets, and 5,000 square feet of meeting and event space.

“Time and again, we’ve proven that when we invest in our downtown, we strengthen the economic engine of Cherokee County,” said Woodstock Mayor Michael Caldwell. “This new hotel is another bold step forward.”

Southern Ventures, the developer behind the project, is currently in discussions with a major hotel company to select a brand for the property, with an announcement expected once plans are finalized.

The hotel will be managed by Valor Hospitality Partners, a globally recognized operator with extensive experience in the lifestyle and boutique hotel sector.

The hotel is expected to attract new tourism and business opportunities.

