Officer expected to be OK after being shot outside of restaurant in Morrow, GBI investigating

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigations is investigating an officer-involved shooting at the request of the Morrow Police Department.

Channel 2 Action News is on the scene of the shooting outside of Los Trojans Cantina on Mt. Zion Road in Morrow.

An officer was shot but is expected to be OK.

At this time, details are limited.

TRENDING STORIES:

At this time, there are no details on what led to the shooting.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to Morrow police for additional details and we are waiting to hear back.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

'He's a runner, but not a track star:' Suspect tries running from police after chase down I-285

©2024 Cox Media Group