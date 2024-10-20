GBI investigating death of man at Houston County detention center

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating the death of a detainee in the custody of the Houston County Sheriff’s Office.

The GBI said David Woodward, 32 of Perry, was taken into custody on Oct. 1 at about 8:30 a.m.

At 1 p.m. that afternoon, Woodward collapsed in his cell and deputies provided medical assistance before he was taken to a local hospital.

At the hospital, Woodward was pronounced dead.

The GBI said the agency’s Medical Examiner’s Office performed an autopsy on Woodward and the investigation into his death is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the death is asked to call the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Perry at 478-987-4545.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2024 Cox Media Group