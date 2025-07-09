DNR game warden shoots, kills man armed with knife: GBI

LAMAR COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating after officers shot and killed a man who tried to attack Department of Natural Resources staff.

According to the GBI, 28-year-old Dante Smith, of Bowdon, was reportedly trespassing at a home on Brent Road in Barnesville on Tuesday.

When the homeowner called DNR game wardens to check it out, they found him with a knife at the intersection of Highway 341 and Brent Road.

Smith had his knife in hand when he ran at one of the game wardens responding to the trespassing call and was shot by a game warden.

“This afternoon, a DNR Game Warden was involved in an officer-involved shooting in Lamar County. The Game Warden is safe and uninjured,“ DNR said in a statement Tuesday. ”In accordance with standard protocol, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been requested to investigate. Further information will be released from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.”

Smith’s body was taken to the GBI Crime Lab for an autopsy and the GBI is conducting an independent investigation of the incident.

