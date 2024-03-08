GBI investigating after mother, 17-year-old daughter found dead in apartment

SMITHFIELD, Ga. — Police and the GBI are investigating after a mother and her teenage daughter were found dead in their Georgia home Friday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

According to the GBI, Jessica Lynn Hatcher, 41, and Julianna Denise Thompson, 17, were both found dead at an apartment in Smithfield.

TRENDING STORIES:

Officers were already at the scene responding to a 911 when they found the women dead.

The GBI has not released the cause of death for the women, but are calling their deaths a homicide.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

It’s unclear if the GBI is searching for a suspect or suspects.

According to her social media profile, Thompson attended Lee County High School.

Lee County is in southwest Georgia. Smithfield has a population of just under 600 people as of 2020.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), report online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or download the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Gwinnett County police issue warning “elaborate” about kidnapping scams

©2023 Cox Media Group