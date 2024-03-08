GBI investigating after mother, 17-year-old daughter found dead in apartment

SMITHFIELD, Ga. — Police and the GBI are investigating after a mother and her teenage daughter were found dead in their Georgia home Friday morning.
According to the GBI, Jessica Lynn Hatcher, 41, and Julianna Denise Thompson, 17, were both found dead at an apartment in Smithfield.
Officers were already at the scene responding to a 911 when they found the women dead.
The GBI has not released the cause of death for the women, but are calling their deaths a homicide.
It’s unclear if the GBI is searching for a suspect or suspects.
According to her social media profile, Thompson attended Lee County High School.
Lee County is in southwest Georgia. Smithfield has a population of just under 600 people as of 2020.
Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), report online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or download the See Something, Send Something mobile app.
