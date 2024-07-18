GBI identifies 2 people shot, killed by deputies serving search warrant

ALTO, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation released the names of two people who were shot and killed after deputies tried to serve a search warrant.

Joshua Emmett, 45, and Meagan Victoria Feaster, 33, died in the shooting at a home off Cedar Drive in Alto on Tuesday afternoon.

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said it had a search warrant for a wanted sex offender in violation of his probation. The National Sex Offender Public Website database shows Emmett is registered as a sex offender at the address.

Forsyth deputies first arrived at the home in Banks County around 9:30 a.m. At around 11:05 a.m. they entered the home and a shooting happened.

The GBI says deputies shot Emmett and Feaster, who both died at the scene. No deputies were hurt. The Banks County Sheriff’s Office says it assisted with the search warrant.

No other details have been released.

