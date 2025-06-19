Gas station clerk, customer robbed at gunpoint, LaGrange police say

LAGRANGE, Ga. — LaGrange police are searching for two suspects who robbed a convenience store employee and customer at gunpoint.

The armed robbery happened just before 4 a.m. at Shell gas station and Hop-In store on West Point Road.

A clerk and customer told officers who responded that two men wearing masks and holding guns came into the store.

They stole cash from the register and items that belonged to the customer before they took off.

Police did not list what was taken from the customer. Police are unsure how much money was taken.

Anyone who may have information on the case is asked to call investigators at 706-883-2623 or submit information on the Tip411 app.

