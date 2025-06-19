Deputies identify body found in the woods, charge 2 suspects

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Newton County Sheriff’s Office has identified a woman found dead in the woods and the two suspects charged in her murder.

Officials said missing person reports were filed for Irma Valdez in Conyers on Monday and in Newton County on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, the sheriff’s office says it was called to reports of a body found in a heavily wooded area off Stephenson Road. They identified the victim as Valdez.

Deputies arrested 31-year-old Jose Sermeno and 27-year-old Katerin Abrego. Investigators said they knew Valdez.

Both Sermeno and Abrego face charges of malice murder, false statements and concealing the death of another.

Deputies also charged Sermeno with second-degree cruelty to children and Abrego with tampering with evidence and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers. They did not provide other details.

The sheriff’s office says it is still trying to determine a motive.

