DeKalb Co. police still seeking organizer of large street racing meet-ups

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County is reminding the public that it needs help finding the person behind the massive street racing meet-up in Wade Walker Park last month.

Those at the park on Wednesday said signs of the crime are written all over the parking lots there.

You could see tire marks in the shapes of donuts and figure eights throughout the area.

“Sometimes, they do it right in the open,” Coby Tatum told Channel 2’s Courtney Francisco. “I done seen it many times.”

The last large, illegal street race meet-up happened inside the park on Rockbridge Road on May 15.

Police spotted the crowd, blocked all the exits, and cited more than 100 drivers who showed up to it.

“Sometimes they do it on the expressway, too,” said Tatum.

DeKalb County CEO Lorraine Cochran-Johnson said the crime can be crippling and dangerous.

She said it can block traffic, delay emergency response vehicles, and cause deadly crashes. Plus, she said a lack of control at unauthorized events can lead to more danger.

“You have young people there that have weapons,” said Cochran-Johnson.

Police said video evidence allowed them to secure a warrant to arrest the person they believe organizes many of the DeKalb County races.

Wednesday, police said they still have not made an arrest. They did not release the name of the wanted person.

“I think it won’t stop anytime soon until they arrest more people, get the main leader,” said Tatum.

If you’d like to send an anonymous tip to help the police investigation, text “DKPD” to #847411, along with the name of the person you think is responsible.

