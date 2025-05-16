DeKalb CEO promises crackdown on ‘crippling and dangerous’ street racing events across county

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police are searching for the person who organized a street racing meet-up in Dekalb County Saturday morning.

Around 1 a.m., officers showed up to Wade Walker Park on Rockbridge Road and discovered a crowd of more than 100 cars. They blocked the exits and ticketed them all.

“That is ridiculous,” said Shameeka Pellum. “I don’t know how old they are, but coming to a park to actually race is very unsafe.”

She noticed the fresh tire marks on the pavement outside the park where her son was playing baseball on Thursday.

Lorraine Cochran-Johnson is DeKalb County’s CEO, in charge of the police department.

She said she wants a judge to order the suspected organizer to stay away from DeKalb County parks.

“These events can be crippling and dangerous,” Cochran-Johnson said.

The CEO said police are cracking down on the crime as schools close for the Summer, setting up security checkpoints across the county.

“When it comes to drag racing and street racing, this tends to be a younger audience. And I want them to know that it is not a safe space when you are attending these kind of events. We see injuries, loss of life,” Cochran-Johnson said. “You have young people there that have weapons.”

She is warning parents to talk to their children about the lack of control at unauthorized events.

“As for mine, they will not be here,” Pellum said.

