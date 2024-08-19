Gas prices in Georgia decrease slightly compared to last week

ATLANTA — Gas prices in Georgia dropped on average in the last week, according to data from AAA.

On average, Georgians are paying $3.22 per gallon of gas. This is a cent lower than a week ago but also 41 cents more than a year ago.

The most expensive Georgia metro markets are Savannah ($3.31), Hinesville-Fort Stewart ($3.27), and Atlanta ($3.25), while the least expensive Georgia metro markets are Augusta-Aiken ($3.10), Dalton ($3.09), and Catoosa-Dade-Walker ($3.03).

The national gas price average also dropped nationally over the last week.

“The slight rise in crude oil last week has put a damper on the prior decline in gas prices, muddying the waters of hope for cheaper fuel this week,” said AAA spokeswoman Montrae Waiters.

