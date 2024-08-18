Storms cause power outage, downed power lines in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Storms caused a power outage and downed power lines in Atlanta early Sunday morning.

A utility pole broke on Glenrose Circle SW, causing power lines to fall onto the street, the yards of residents, and an SUV that is parked in a driveway.

Neighborhood resident Aeiousecha Graves said she heard a loud boom around 3 a.m. and saw a flash of orange and yellow light.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“There were like explosions, literal explosions happening outside,” she said.

A spokesperson for Georgia Power said crews responded quickly and have been working throughout the morning and afternoon to restore power.

The spokesperson estimated that their work would be completed at around 2:15 p.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Deputy, suspect dead after hours-long standoff that started with domestic dispute

©2024 Cox Media Group