Gas prices in Georgia continue to decrease as fall begins

ATLANTA — Gas prices are continuing to decrease as the fall season begins in Georgia.

Georgians are paying $2.94 per gallon of gas, as of Monday morning. This price is four cents less than a week ago.

This price is 26 cents less than a month ago and 40 cents less than last year, according to data from AAA.

It costs drivers an average price of $44.10 to fill a 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline.

“Gasoline prices are getting a bit nicer on our wallets, thanks to low demand and crude oil costs taking a tumble,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman. “As for guessing when those gas prices will reverse course. Well, that’s still anyone’s call.”

The national average for a gallon of gas sits at $3.21 as of Monday morning.

As of Monday, the most expensive Georgia markets are Hinesville-Fort Stewart ($3.07), Savannah ($3.03), and Atlanta ($2.97), while the cheapest Georgia metro markets are Rome ($2.84), Dalton ($2.80), and Catoosa-Dade-Walker ($2.73).

