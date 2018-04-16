  • Gas prices expected to rise 15 cents this week

    ATLANTA - Get ready to pay more for gas.

    Prices are set to rise 15 cents this week because of the growing tensions with Syria.

    At one gas station in Clayton County, drivers are paying about $2.75.

    AAA warns you could see even higher prices in response to this weekend's missile strike on Syria.

    The lowest prices in metro Atlanta is $2.45 at a Shell station in Johns Creek. 

