One person killed in house fire, investigators say

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities in Gwinnett County are investigating a fire that killed a man and one of his dogs.
Channel 2 Action News has learned the fire happened on Bleeker Street in unincorporated Lawrenceville.
Channel 2's Matt Johnson spoke with neighbors who said they heard several loud booms that sounded like explosions before the fire.
Fire in Gwinnett County this morning killed a man and one of his dogs, authorities said. Neighbors say they heard several loud booms that sounded like explosions before the fire. Gathering details for a report after the game. pic.twitter.com/CNp1cWVH9G— Matt Johnson (@MattWSB) April 15, 2018
