Ga. woman found asleep on blow-up mattress floating in pool arrested on burglary charges

MORGAN COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia woman was arrested after she was found sleeping on a blow-up mattress floating in a pool, according to the Morgan County Citizen.
The Citizen reports that Amanda Lynn Jordan, 40, was arrested and charged with burglary at a home in Mansfield on Monday.
Deputies said they were responding to reports of a burglary when they noticed an inflatable mattress floating in the pool. They then saw “a forehead and blond hair showing above the edge of the mattress,” the Citizen reported.
Deputies woke up Jordan, who told them she lived at the home but was not involved in a burglary. She then asked deputies to push the air mattress to the side of the pool towards the pool ladder. Deputies used a pool cleaning brush to push the mattress to the edge, but it tipped over and Jordan fell in the water.
Jordan was taken to jail.
Later that morning, a person who was watching the home reported that security video showed Jordan trying to get into the home with a hammer and a knife.
The property owners told deputies that Jordan had once lived at the home, but not for months and that they wanted to press charges.
