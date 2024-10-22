GA Supreme Court reverses Young Thug’s attorney’s contempt charge

ATLANTA — The Georgia Supreme Court has reversed a charge against the attorney representing rapper Young Thug in the Young Slime Life trial.

Judge Ural Glanville held attorney Brian Steel in contempt of court during a June hearing. Steel was taken into custody after he refused requests to answer how he heard about a “secret” meeting between prosecutors, the judge, and a key witness in the YSL trial.

Glanville gave Steel five minutes to disclose the source of information about the meeting. Steel refused to reveal his source, citing client-attorney privilege.

In a ruling issued Tuesday, the Georgia Supreme Court said that Steel was “entitled to additional process” and a different judge should have heard the issue regarding the meeting.

“The exchange between Steel and Judge Glanville makes clear that Judge Glanville was involved in the controversy. For these reasons, a different judge should have presided over the contempt hearing, and the failure to do so requires reversal.”

Glanville is no longer presiding over the YSL trial after he and other judge recused themselves from it. The case is now in Judge Paige Reese’s courtroom.

